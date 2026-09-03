More than 400 Pinoy seafarers affected by Hormuz attacks

"For the Strait of Hormuz, we recorded 31 ships attacked. A total of 406 out of 421 Filipino seafarers are unharmed. The other 15 would be 10 injured but are fine now, three who perished, and one still officially missing," said Cacdac.

He also said 268 of the 421 Filipino seafarers have been safely repatriated.

"We still have those who are about to return home. The remaining numbers would be the ones we are waiting for," said Cacdac.

Just last Monday, August 31, two Filipino crew members of the M/V Sidr were killed, while 14 others were left unharmed following a projectile attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

The attack on the M/V Sidr was the latest incident in the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Despite the string of vessel attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, the DMW expressed reservations about imposing stricter restrictions on the deployment of Filipino seafarers there.

Cacdac said they have hesitations on whether or not Filipino seafarers should be strictly prohibited from being deployed to ships plying the Strait.

"For the Black Sea, we already asked the shipowners not to proceed with Filipino seafarers. However, the Strait of Hormuz presents a different situation," said Cacdac.

"As you know, the conflict there affects freedom of navigation and global economy, jobs and economies of nations all over the world. So, we are a little more mindful of the impact to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

For the moment, the DMW chief said they are relying on their existing policies to safeguard Filipino seafarers.

He said they are constantly reminding shipowners and licensed manning agencies to ensure the safety of overseas Filipino workers serving as crew members.

"We continue to remind shipowners to be mindful of the safety of our seafarers on board and to keep them out of harm's way," the official said.

"We are disallowing deployment to the extent that a seafarer exercises the right to refuse to sail. That right must be respected," Cacdac added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)