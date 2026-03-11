Most-wanted fugitives with 16, 19 arrest warrants collared

A HIGH-VALUE fugitive facing 16 standing warrants of arrest was apprehended in a joint police operation in Quezon City early Wednesday, March 11, 2026, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

In a statement, PNP-Public Information Office (PIO) chief Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said the suspect, a 40-year-old Filipino male known by the aliases “Yag-ao,” “Lucky,” “Laki,” “Mon,” and “Red,” was arrested around 3:30 a.m. in East Fairview, Quezon City.

Tuaño said the suspect faces 16 criminal cases covered by warrants issued by a Regional Trial Court in Kalinga.

The charges include destructive arson, murder, three counts of frustrated murder, and 11 counts of attempted murder.

Operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), including members of the District Intelligence Division, Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU), Special Weapons and Tactics unit of the District Mobile Force Battalion (Swat-DMFB), and Police Station 5, carried out the arrest following weeks of surveillance.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for a medical examination before being turned over to the CIDU-QCPD for documentation.

Meanwhile, police also arrested a national-level most wanted person with a P400,000 reward in Pasay City on March 10.

The suspect faces 19 criminal cases before various Regional Trial Courts, including syndicated estafa, large-scale swindling, and violations of securities laws. Several cases carry no bail recommendation.

The suspect remains under police custody while awaiting a commitment order from the court.

PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the operating teams for the successful operation and emphasized the organization’s relentless pursuit of fugitives.

“Kahit gaano pa katagal o saan pa magtago ang mga wanted persons, hahanapin at hahanapin sila ng ating kapulisan,” Nartatez said.

(No matter how long it takes or wherever wanted persons hide, our police will keep searching for them and will eventually find them.)

“This accomplishment reflects the dedication of our investigators and operating units across the country. Patuloy nating paiigtingin ang paghahanap sa mga wanted persons upang mapanagot sila sa batas at mabigyan ng hustisya ang mga biktima,” Nartatez said.

(We will continue to intensify the search for wanted persons so they can be held accountable under the law and justice can be given to the victims.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)