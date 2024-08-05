Mother Lily passes away

VETERAN film producer Lily Yu Monteverde, popularly known as “Mother Lily,” has passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at the age of 84.

In a statement, the Regal Entertainment Inc. matriarch’s kin said she passed away at 3:18 a.m.

"Mother Lily was surrounded by her children and grandchildren in her final hours. She was blessed with the chance to say goodbye to her closest friends and associates who bid her farewell yesterday before she left for that trip back home to the Divine Father," the family said.

"The family is at peace now that their mother has not only found rest but has joined their father Remy in that place called eternity -- as they were together in life as they will remain together where there is no space or time," they added.

Moteverde’s husband, Leonardo, died on July 29.

Mother Lily produced nearly 300 films such as “Scorpio Nights,” “Shake, Rattle, & Roll,” and “Mano Po,” helping the careers of several Filipino artists including Alma Moreno, Lorna Tolentino, Maricel Soriano, Snooky Serna, Dina Bonnevie, Richard Gomez, and Aga Mulach, among others. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)