‘Mother of all Pogo hubs’ raided in Manila

AUTHORITIES raided the alleged “mother of all Pogos hubs” on Adriatico Street in Manila.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said in a statement that the operation, which took place at the Century Peak Tower on October 29 by virtue of a search warrant for violation of the cybercrime law and Section 26 of Republic Act 8799 or the Securities Regulation Code, resulted in the apprehension of 69 illegal foreign workers, including Chinese, Malaysian and Indonesian, engaged in online scamming, illegal gambling, and human trafficking.

The operation was personally spearheaded by Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Major General Sidney Hernia, and PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) director Major General Ronnie Cariaga.

The PAOCC said the building was owned by a certain Willy Keng, who claimed to be “untouchable” due to his strong connection with government agencies.

“Ang Century Peak Tower, isang 40-palapag na gusali sa Adriatico Street, Manila, ay tinagurian ngayong ‘mother of all Pogo hubs’ dahil sa mga natanggal na Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (Pogo) mula sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng bansa na umano’y nagtipon sa gusaling ito,” said PAOCC.

(The Century Peak Tower, a 40-story building on Adriatico Street, Manila, is now called the 'mother of all Pogo hubs' because of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (Pogo) from different parts of the country that were allegedly gathered in this building.)

“Ayon sa mga impormante mula sa PAOCC, ang Century Peak Tower ay naging taguan ng ilegal na mga aktibidad ng Pogo, kabilang na ang mga dating nakabase sa Pogo hub ni dating Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo,” it added.

Despite the “successful operation” amid the government’s fight against illegal Pogo, the problem arose when the Bureau of Immigration (BI) refused to accept the apprehended undocumented foreign workers for legal custody.

“Ayon sa mga impormante sa law enforcement, ang pagtangging ito ay nagpapakita ng impluwensya ni Keng, na sinasabing may malalalim na koneksyon sa burukrasya upang protektahan ang kanyang negosyo,” said PAOCC.

(According to informants from the PAOCC, the Century Peak Tower has been a hideout for illegal Pogo activities, including those based in the Pogo hub of former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.)

“Ang Century Peak Tower ay isang matinding halimbawa ng kung paano ang mataas na antas ng koneksyon at impluwensya ay maaaring maging kalasag para sa mga ilegal na aktibidad,” it added.

(Century Peak Tower is an example of how high levels of connection and influence can be a shield for illegal activities.)

In an interview with reporters, Cariaga said they had to release the 69 apprehended illegal workers considering that there were no charges filed against them yet as their computers are still undergoing digital forensic examination.

“Wala nga silang mga passports, undocumented sila, so dapat i-process sila ng BI at prinocess naman ng BI. Nagkaroon ng biometric processing. Ginawa ng BI yan kahapon na thinking that BI will have legal custody of them,” he said.

(They do not have passports, they are undocumented, so BI should process them and BI has processed them. There was biometric processing. BI did that yesterday thinking that BI will have legal custody of them.)

“Eto ngayon ang latest na dumating, a letter coming from the BI na they cannot [take] legal custody. For us, we have no legal custody sa kanila because there is no actual case pa. We still have to look at the result of the examination. Wala kaming digital forensic ngayon pero alam ko naman na matagal yan, tapos isa pa nag holiday pa, wala rin mag aaccept sa ifa-file namin kaso so (we can be charged for) arbitrary detention. Maghihintay kami Monday,” he added.

He expressed confidence that the police will still be able to arrest the undocumented workers once there is already an arrest order against them.

Cariaga said they are in close coordination with the concerned embassies for the processing of the undocumented foreign nationals. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)