Motor vehicle sales up 4.96% in October 2025 vs. month-ago level

MANILA – Vehicle sales rose to 4.96 percent in October 2025 relative to month-ago’s level, driven by Asian utility vehicles (AUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), but the annual growth in October was flat.

Data released by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) on Monday showed that total vehicles sold in October reached 40,014 units, up from month-ago’s 38,029 units and higher than year-ago’s 40,003 units.

Sales of AUVs and MPVs posted the highest share at 17.2 percent, although total units sold reached only 8,309 units last October, up from month-ago’s 7,943 units and the 7,090 units a year ago.

It was followed by heavy-duty trucks and buses, which grew 10 percent; commerce vehicles, 6.7 percent; light-duty trucks, 6.4 percent; and light commercial vehicles, 3 percent.

On the other hand, passenger cars fell 18.8 percent on an annual basis, and medium-duty trucks by 6.4 percent.

While growth of passenger cars fell, electric vehicles (EV), some of which are under the passenger car category, rose 62.1 percent on a monthly basis to 3,603 units from last month’s 2,223 units. There was no comparable year-ago figure.

EV market players are optimistic for the strong growth in their sales given the continued support by the government through consumer education and encouragement to use EVs to help protect the environment.

The Department of Energy (DOE) aims EVs to account for around 50 percent of total units on the road by 2040, or around 2.5 million units.

Authorities and EV market players said EV registration of end end-July 2025 reached 29,715 units, more than the 24,00 registered last year.

The government has supported the use of EVs through the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, or EVIDA Law, which among others, exempts EVs from the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program for eight years upon the law’s implementation, and tax breaks and temporary zero-tariff for manufacturers for a certain period to encourage investors. (PNA)