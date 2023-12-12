MPT Mobility leveling up NLEX Drive & Dine’s ‘Shoot that Bottle’ program with basketball structure donation

Among the attendees were officials from Barangay Canumay West, key Marketing and Corporate Affairs representatives from MPT Mobility Corp., as well as spokespeople from NLEX Drive & Dine.

“It may have been a relatively small ceremony, but we were and continue to be very excited to see our sustainability efforts blossom into something that the community will definitely love and make good use of,” added Franco. “It’s a collaboration we’re proud of and hope to take to new heights in the near future.”

Asi Taulava and Larry Fonacier from the NLEX Road Warriors ended the ceremony on a high note with an inaugural game, reflecting the company's love for the sport and dedication to encouraging local talent.

Mark Glenn Cruz, Marketing Executive from Pacific Paint (Boysen) Philippines Inc., the official project partner of MPT Mobility, was also present during the ceremony.

As MPT Mobility’s venture into retail and leisure, NLEX Drive & Dine is more than just an expressway rest stop, it is a destination. One of many components in the group’s overall push to redefine mobility -- by developing digital and on-ground solutions and mobile technologies to allow Filipinos to move and travel with more ease and control.

As part of an answer to the need for a smarter, more integrated urban mobility system, MPT Mobility pledges to stay conscientious of plastic waste and to make the experience of both visiting and keeping NLEX Drive & Dine environmentally friendly a rewarding one. Follow NLEX Drive & Dine on Facebook and Instagram to learn more. (PR)