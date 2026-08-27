MRT-3 hits 500K ridership on last day of nat’l ID free rides

MANILA – The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) recorded its highest daily ridership this year at 501,875 passengers on Tuesday, the last day of the free ride program for national ID holders.

In a statement on Thursday, the MRT-3 said this was the first time this year that daily ridership exceeded the 500,000-mark, surpassing the previous record of 492,597 passengers recorded on Aug. 12.

The total includes passengers who availed of the “libreng sakay” program for national ID holders, which was implemented on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The agency thanked passengers for their continued support and trust in its service.

"Asahan po ninyo ang aming patuloy na pagsisikap na makapaghatid ng mas episyente, ligtas, at maaasahang serbisyo para sa bawat komyuter (Rest assured that we will continue to strive to provide a more efficient, safer, and reliable service to every commuter)," it said.

Throughout August, the MRT-3 granted free rides for all national ID holders on Wednesdays during morning and evening rush hours.

The free rides were made in partnership with the Philippine Statistics Authority to mark the anniversary of Republic Act 11055, the Philippine Identification System Act. (PNA)