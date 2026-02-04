Multiple payment modes accepted in all offices - LTO

MANILA – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Tuesday clarified that all of its offices are authorized to accept multiple modes of payment and are not limited to online payment options.

In a statement, the LTO assured that there has been no order or directive to limit transactions to online payment following concerns and feedback from the public.

“All LTO offices, district offices, extension offices, and allied service providers are authorized to accept multiple modes of payment, and clients have the full right to choose their preferred method – including cash, card, and other electronic payment channels as available,” it said.

Any restriction of payment options to online payment only, it said, “is unauthorized and not in line with LTO policies.”

On the other hand, convenience fees associated with some electronic or online payment channels are neither imposed by the LTO nor reflected on official LTO receipts.

“These fees are collected by third-party payment service providers to cover the costs of their infrastructure and services,” it said.

It called on the public to report any instance of unauthorized payment restrictions or unclear charges to LTO personnel at any of its offices or through its official social media platforms and communication channels.

“The LTO remains committed to eliminating fixers and ensuring transparent, efficient transactions for the public,” it said. (PNA)