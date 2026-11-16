Murder complaints filed over Basilan judge’s killing

MURDER complaints have been filed against three individuals over their alleged involvement in the killing of Basilan judge Joseph Wee Sit.
This was confirmed by Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office chief Brigadier General Allen Rae Co in a press conference on Monday, November 16, 2026.
“Meron na pong nai-file na case diyan po sa Zamboanga incident. That's a positive development in an otherwise very unfortunate incident,” he said.
In a separate statement, the Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO 9) said the gunman has already been identified while the identity of the two others, the driver of the motorcycle and the driver of another getaway is still being verified.
PRO 9 chief Police Brigadier General Elmer Ragay said the filing of the complaint reflected the police force's commitment to pursuing justice through diligent investigation, evidence-based case build-up, and coordination among concerned units.
He directed investigators to continue taking necessary actions to strengthen the case and ensure that those responsible would be held accountable, particularly the mastermind.
Sit was gunned down by motorcycle-riding suspects while driving on the way to the port on Thursday morning, November 12, 2026, along Barangay Tumaga in Zamboanga City.
The motorcycle used by the suspects has already been recovered in the neighboring town of Maranga Maasin. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)