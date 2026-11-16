Murder complaints filed over Basilan judge’s killing

MURDER complaints have been filed against three individuals over their alleged involvement in the killing of Basilan judge Joseph Wee Sit.

This was confirmed by Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office chief Brigadier General Allen Rae Co in a press conference on Monday, November 16, 2026.

“Meron na pong nai-file na case diyan po sa Zamboanga incident. That's a positive development in an otherwise very unfortunate incident,” he said.

In a separate statement, the Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO 9) said the gunman has already been identified while the identity of the two others, the driver of the motorcycle and the driver of another getaway is still being verified.