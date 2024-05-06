Murder raps filed vs 2 cops, 3 others in police official’s killing

MURDER charges have been filed against five suspects, including two policemen, in the killing of a police official in Maguindanao del Norte last week.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said in a press conference Monday, May 6, 2024, that the two policemen, both with ranks of Police Master Sergeant who voluntarily turned themselves in after they were implicated in the killing of Captain Roland Moralde, were already detained at the Parang Municipal Police Station, while the three others were still at large.

Fajardo said the two cops also surrendered their service firearms, which are subject of ballistic examination to know if they were actually used in the incident.

On May 2, Moralde, a member of the Regional Mobile Force Company (RMFB) 14 in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), accosted Mohiden Ramalan Untal, who was carrying a short firearm on his waist at the Public Market in Barangay Poblacion 2 in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

A shootout ensued after the confrontation between Moralde and Untal, leading to the death of the latter.

As he tried to find cover, Moralde ended up in front of Untal’s residence where his armed relatives were loitering.

Untal’s relatives, the five suspects, shot Moralde, resulting in his instantaneous death.

Moralde’s remains were brought to Camp Crame where his wake will be held until May 8.

Fajardo said four police officers have also been relieved as investigation for their possible liability after they failed to immediately respond to the shootout, which could have prevented Moralde’s death.

“Base sa initial investigation ay may apat pong kasama itong si Captain Moralde prior to the incident at nagpababa ito sa palengke kaya yun ay subject din ng investigation ng Internal Affairs Service (IAS) ng PRO BAR,” she said.

(Based on the initial investigation, there were four people with Captain Moralde prior to the incident and they brought him down to the market, so that is also the subject of an investigation by the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) of PRO BAR.)

“Kausap ko kanina ‘yung regional director at magmi-meeting sila ulit ngayong araw para alamin kung ano ang nangyari at hindi man lang nila inalalayan or rumesponde noong nakarinig sila ng putukan doon sa area at bigla silang Nawala,” she added.

(I was talking to the regional director earlier and they will be meeting again today to find out what happened and they didn't even support or respond when they heard gunfire in the area.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)