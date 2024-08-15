Murder raps filed vs suspects in beauty pageant contestant, boyfriend killing

CHARGES for murder have been filed against five individuals allegedly involved in the killing of beauty pageant contestant Geneva Lopez and her Israeli boyfriend Yitshak Cohen.

Police Colonel Thomas Valmonte, legal division chief of the Philippine National Police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG), said the complaint for murder and conspiracy was filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The CIDG earlier identified two former police personnel, Michael Guiang and Rommel Abuso, as the brains behind the murder of Lopez and Cohen.

This was based on the testimony of another suspect who surrendered to the police and admitted hand in the crime.

Guiang is reportedly in debt to Lopez after mortgaging a property to the victim.

Lopez and Cohen went to Capas, Tarlac to meet Guiang and the supposed buyer of the land under mortgage on June 21.

The couple was found dead in a remote quarry site in Barangay Sta. Lucia in Capas, Tarlac on July 6. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)