Murder, theft charges over broadcaster’s killing referred to prosecutors

MURDER and theft charges have been referred to prosecutors against three persons in relation to the brazen killing of radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon, also known as Johnny Walker, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Fajardo said the charges were referred to the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Misamis Occidental for evaluation under the case build-up mechanism of the Department of Justice.

She said one of the three alleged suspects was named while the two were John Does.

“The identity of the person who was charged may not be disclosed at this time while case build-up is ongoing,” said Fajardo.

Jumalon was shot twice in the face by the gunman while on live broadcast on Sunday morning, November 5.

The victim’s radio station was inside his residence in Calamba, Misamis Occidental.

The suspect snatched Jumalon's necklace before fleeing the scene. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)