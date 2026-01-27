M/V Devon Bay crew members 'generally in good condition'

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Tuesday, January 27, 2026, that the 15 repatriated seafarers who survived the tragedy that hit the M/V Devon Bay last week are generally in "good and stable" condition.
In a televised public briefing, Migrant Workers Undersecretary Felicitas Bay said the 15 crew members rescued are in good condition. although they have mixed emotions stemming from the tragedy.
"We can report that they are generally in good condition, in stable condition. There is joy and there is sadness because there are still four missing and two of their companions died and will no longer be with them," said Bay.
She assured the families that the search and rescue efforts will continue for M/V Devon Bay crew members who remain unaccounted for.
"The DMW will not stop coordinating with relevant government agencies, such as the Philippine Coast Guard. Don't worry, we will do everything we can," said Bay.
M/V Devon Bay sank near the Bajo de Masinloc area on January 23, 2026, while it was loaded with iron ore and traveling from Gutalac, Zamboanga del Norte to Guangdong, China.
Of the 21 Filipino crew members, 15 were rescued, two were proclaimed dead, and four remained missing.
On Monday, January 26, the 15 survivors and the remains of the two seafarers were repatriated to Manila.
The DMW official, meanwhile, said they will constantly coordinate with the licensed manning agency and principal with regards to the provision of the entitlements of the seafarers.
"We, at DMW, are for the regulation and enforcement of the terms and conditions of their contract. Let's see what the entitlements are in the contracts," Bay said.
She cited as example the hospital benefits, funeral benefits, additional wages, and financial aid.
"Aside from those they will get from the DMW and Owwa (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration), they will still receive more from their respective agencies depending on their contracts or entitlements," said Bay. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)