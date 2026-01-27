M/V Devon Bay crew members 'generally in good condition'

"The DMW will not stop coordinating with relevant government agencies, such as the Philippine Coast Guard. Don't worry, we will do everything we can," said Bay.

M/V Devon Bay sank near the Bajo de Masinloc area on January 23, 2026, while it was loaded with iron ore and traveling from Gutalac, Zamboanga del Norte to Guangdong, China.

Of the 21 Filipino crew members, 15 were rescued, two were proclaimed dead, and four remained missing.

On Monday, January 26, the 15 survivors and the remains of the two seafarers were repatriated to Manila.

The DMW official, meanwhile, said they will constantly coordinate with the licensed manning agency and principal with regards to the provision of the entitlements of the seafarers.

"We, at DMW, are for the regulation and enforcement of the terms and conditions of their contract. Let's see what the entitlements are in the contracts," Bay said.

She cited as example the hospital benefits, funeral benefits, additional wages, and financial aid.

"Aside from those they will get from the DMW and Owwa (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration), they will still receive more from their respective agencies depending on their contracts or entitlements," said Bay. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)