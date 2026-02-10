M/V Trisha Kerstin tragedy death toll climbs to 51

THE number of fatalities from the ill-fated M/V Trisha Kerstin has increased to 51, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

In a statement, the PCG said five more cadavers were retrieved from the sunken vessel during the search and rescue and dive operations at a depth of approximately 180 feet in the vicinity waters off Baluk-Baluk Island, Basilan on Tuesday morning.

“The remains were immediately secured and are being transported to Zamboanga City Port for identification and proper disposition, in coordination with the Zamboanga City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ZCDRRMO),” it said.