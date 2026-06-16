MVPSF clarifies role in Ateneo men’s basketball program amid CIDG probe

THE MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) clarified on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, that its involvement with the Ateneo Men’s Basketball Team is limited to financial support and does not extend to the management or operation of the program.

In a statement issued by MVPSF President Alfredo Panlilio, the foundation emphasized that while it has been a longtime supporter of the Ateneo men’s basketball program, it does not own, manage, or oversee the team’s activities.

“As with all of the sports programs we support, the MVPSF’s role is limited to providing funding,” he said.

“The foundation does not own or manage the Ateneo Men's Basketball Team. It does not run the team’s programs and athletes’ management, coaching, recruitment, and player development,” he added.

The statement came a day after Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) director Alexander Moric II, said on June 15 that the Ateneo Blue Eagles’ program planning and funding were being handled by the MVP Sports Foundation.

The CIDG is currently investigating the drowning deaths of student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, a tragedy that has drawn national attention and prompted scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Morico said the deaths of the two neophyte members of the team have become the subject of a possible homicide or hazing investigation.

MVPSF also addressed the role of Epok Quimpo, who has been associated with the Ateneo men’s basketball program.

According to the foundation, Quimpo is an employee of Smart Communications, but his involvement with the team has been in a personal capacity.

The foundation said Quimpo has served as team manager for more than a decade as an Ateneo alumnus and former player, having been invited by the university to take on the role.

MVPSF added that throughout his tenure, Quimpo has operated under the authority and direction of Ateneo and its officials.

In its statement, the foundation reiterated its commitment to supporting Filipino athletes and sports development programs across the country.

“The MVP Sports Foundation stands by all it has offered and provided for the development of Filipino athletes,” Panlilio said.

The organization also expressed sympathy for the families of Baterbonia and Adili, saying it joins the nation in mourning their deaths and supports efforts to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

“We stand with all Filipinos not only in mourning the deaths of Divine Adili and Rene Baterbonia, but in working to surface all truths behind this tragedy, reaching out to their families, and affirming our continuing mission to use sports as a platform for Filipinos to achieve excellence and pursue their dreams,” the statement read. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)