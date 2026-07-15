MWO Cambodia opens doors to human trafficking victims

WITH thousands of Filipinos falling victim to human trafficking activities in Cambodia, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) assured them on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, that the newly opened Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Phnom Penh will be ready to provide them assistance.

This came after the department opened on Tuesday, July 14, the MWO in Cambodia with the goal to strengthen the protection of the rights and welfare of Filipino migrant workers there.

"We assure them of the Philippine government's full support, including legal assistance, temporary shelter, psychosocial services, and repatriation," said the DMW in a statement.

"The MWO shall ensure that the victims are safe and properly cared for while awaiting further processing and their eventual return to the Philippines," it added.

To recall, thousands of OFWs were recruited to work in scam hubs in Cambodia after being promised with salaries ranging from US$600-US$1,000 and valid working visas.

On Wednesday, July 15, the DMW reported that 12 Filipino victims of human trafficking have been safely repatriated from Cambodia.

The DMW disclosed that 12 illegally recruited overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) arrived on board Philippine Airlines Flight PR 2622 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NΑΙΑ) Terminal 1 in Pasay City.

"They arrived together with Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, who traveled to Cambodia," said the DMW.

It, then, said the repatriated OFWs shall be provided with assistance and opportunities to help them successfully be reintegrated into their lives in the Philippines.

"We will help you find other options to earn money and support your family, so that you won't have to return to Cambodia," said Cacdac. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)