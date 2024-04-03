Mylo Speech Buddy app launched to accelerate speech development of children with autism

IN CONJUNCTION with World Autism Awareness Day, Mylo Speech Buddy officially launched a pioneering Speech Development System designed to assist individuals with speech delays and diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Aiming to aid nonverbal children in developing from zero words to their first word, the app employs a video modeling method and provides clear enunciation guidance for parents, fostering speech development from the comfort of their homes.

To ensure its efficiency in further aiding ASD and speech delay, the app closely collaborated with speech pathologists, occupational therapists, and medical professionals who prioritize the unique needs of individuals within the autism spectrum. Its team is composed of parents who have personal experience raising children with ASD, coupled with extensive expertise in content development for preschool and special education.

Vincent Rocha, president and CEO of Mylo Speech Buddy, emphasized the app's pivotal role within the autism community, saying: "Mylo Speech Buddy is a powerful platform that enables parents to actively support their child's speech development right at home. It enhances and works alongside the valuable contributions of speech therapists and medical professionals, adding to a holistic approach to speech development rather than substituting professional care."

Rocha also recalled his personal struggles and the app's efforts to improve for the autism community.

"As a parent of a child with autism, I draw inspiration from the challenges my son, Noah, faced when diagnosed at the age of two," he said.

"Our mission is to bolster individuals with autism in developing verbal abilities and to foster genuine support within the autism community," he added.

ASD, commonly known as autism, is a global condition affecting approximately one percent or 75 million individuals worldwide.

In the Philippines, around 1.2 million cases of ASD are reported and approximately one in 100 children is diagnosed with autism. This underscores the scarcity of accessible and affordable occupational and speech therapy services for Filipino parents with children diagnosed with ASD.

With this, Mylo Speech Buddy wants to emphasize that early intervention is crucial for enhancing learning, communication, social skills, and fostering positive changes in underlying brain development.

The tech platform will release a series of "Ausome Stories" videos on social media starting on World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, 2024.

These videos will feature 10 real-life families with members on the autism spectrum, showing glimpse into their daily lives, challenges, journeys, instances of happiness, along with the stereotypes and societal judgments they encounter.

Rocha also highlighted the importance of storytelling in fostering understanding and empathy. "Ausome Stories allows us to share the diverse experiences of individuals with autism, celebrating their strengths and achievements."

Co-founder Enrico Aquino also stressed the significance of supporting autism communities, stating, "The launch of Mylo Speech Buddy represents a significant milestone in raising awareness, understanding, and supporting individuals with autism, particularly as the world observes World Autism Awareness Day."

By leveraging the power of technology and compassion, Mylo Speech Buddy aims to pave the way for a brighter future, serving as a collaborative partner in therapy and support. (PR)