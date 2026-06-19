NACC urges public to champion legal adoption to safeguard children

MANILA – The executive director of the National Authority for Child Care (NACC), an attached agency of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), has called on the public to champion legal adoption to safeguard the best interest of neglected, abandoned, orphaned, and surrendered children.

“You need to go through that (legal adoption) process kasi nga ang ginagawa ng iba, ay dini-diretso sa birth certificate, pini-fake nila yung (because others are faking the) birth certificate by making it appear that they are the birth parents, but that process has nothing in it for the child. Kailangan talaga ampunin natin nang tama ang ating mga bata (They really need to adopt the child in the right way),” Undersecretary Maria Gabriela Concepcion said in a forum at the DSWD Central Office on Thursday.

She explained that the simulation of birth or the tampering of the birth registry documents of children is a criminal act that commonly happens in hospitals or lying-in clinics.

Under Republic Act 8552, or the “Domestic Adoption Act,” the simulation of birth and tampering with a child's civil registry is a criminal offense that may lead to up to 12 years imprisonment, and/or a fine not exceeding PHP50,000.

“Kung talagang mahal niyo po yung anak ninyo, at gusto niyo siyang bigyan ng lahat ng karapatan bilang isang anak, gawin natin yung tamang proseso (If you really love the child, and you want to give him or her all the rights of a legitimate child, you have to go through the right process),” Concepcion said.

“Pag nag-adopt tayo ng bata, for all intents and purposes, nagiging legitimate child iyan (If you adopt a child, for all intents and purposes, he or she becomes a legitimate child). They will carry your surname to be one of your heirs."

Rectifying simulated birth

To further encourage parents to avail of the legal adoption process, Concepcion said that an amnesty can be given for cases of birth simulation committed on or before March 28, 2019, as stipulated under Republic Act 11222, or the Simulated Birth Rectification Act of 2019.

The law provides amnesty to individuals who committed simulation of birth, provided that the act was done “for the best interest of the child” and that the child has been continuously recognized and treated by the person or persons who simulated the birth as their own son or daughter.

The law's enactment encourages individuals who resorted to birth simulation with the intention of protecting and providing for a child’s welfare to come forward without fear of prosecution.

It establishes a legal process that allows them not only to correct the simulated birth record but also to formally recognize and legalize the existing parent-child relationship.

Concerned individuals may file a Petition for Administrative Adoption with Application for Rectification of Simulated Birth Record with their respective Local Social Welfare and Development Offices (LSWDOs) until March 29, 2029. (PNA)