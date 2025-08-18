Nadia Montenegro resigns after alleged marijuana use in Senate

ACTRESS Nadia Montenegro has stepped down from her position as a political affairs officer of Senator Robin Padilla.

In a statement Monday, August 18, 2025, Padilla’s chief of staff, Rudolf Philip Jurado, said Montenegro submitted her written explanation and letter of resignation following reports of her alleged marijuana use within the Senate premises.

Jurado said Montenegro’s resignation has been accepted.

In an incident report, the Senate Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms named Montenegro as the person questioned by security personnel over alleged marijuana use inside the ladies’ restroom in the Senate building, following a report by another staff member on two separate occasions in July and August.

The same report indicates that Montenegro denied smoking inside the ladies’ room and using marijuana when she was asked by security personnel in August, but admitted having a vape device in her bag.

In her written explanation, Montenegro admitted that on August 12, before leaving the Senate to go home, she used the restroom for persons with disabilities (PWD), and not the ladies’ restroom.

“Thus, if said alleged unusual scent which resembled marijuana came from the ladies’ comfort room, then it should NOT be attributed to me. It was likewise suspicious that the alleged male staff of Senator Lacson would say that I was the only one in the ladies’ comfort room when he should have no personal knowledge of that unless he entered and used the ladies’ comfort room at that time. In the same vein, it is likewise suspicious that said alleged male staff of Senator Lacson would know that I was the one in the PWD comfort room when this is a single, enclosed room,” Montenegro said.

Montenegro said she is resigning from her post for her peace of mind and for the sake of her children, who had been dragged and ridiculed over the false accusations against her.

“These claims have caused great pain and distress to me and my family. It is deeply hurtful to see my name and reputation tarnished and destroyed by a story that is simply not true. Me and my children do not deserve this! No one deserves this!” Montenegro said.

“Nevertheless, I remain dignified and compassionate in the face of this ordeal. Having one’s integrity questioned is a heavy burden, but I am facing this challenge with honesty and humility, knowing I owe the public nothing less than the truth,” she added.

Meanwhile, Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri and his 35 staff members voluntarily underwent drug testing Monday, August 18, following reports of alleged marijuana use inside the chamber’s premises.

Senate Minority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III has urged Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero to implement mandatory random drug testing in the Senate following the incident. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)