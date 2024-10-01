NAIA imposes higher parking fees

THE Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila will impose higher parking fees in its terminals.

In an advisory on September 30, 2024, the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) said that starting October 1, the following parking rates will take effect:

Cars: P50 for the first two hours and P25 for every succeeding hour; P1,200 for 24 hours

Motorcycles: P20 for the first two hours and P10 for every succeeding hour; P480 for 24 hours

Buses: P100 for the first two hours and P50 for every succeeding hour; P2,400 for 24 hours.

Before this, overnight parking rate for all kinds of vehicles was only at P300.

READ: What you need to know about NAIA’s airport fee adjustments

“These adjustments are necessary to ensure continued maintenance and improvements to our facilities,” the New NAIA Infra Corp. said.

The New NAIA Infra Corp. officially took over the management and operation of the NAIA on September 14.

The NNIC is a consortium that includes San Miguel Corporation and Incheon International Airport Corporation of South Korea.

It vowed to elevate NAIA to a world-class facility, increasing its passenger capacity to 62 million from 43 million per year and air traffic movements from 42 to 48 per hour.

In its first three to six months, the consortium said the public can expect functional escalators and toilets, stable power and water, improved air conditioning, upgraded baggage handling, faster passenger processing, more seating and enhanced WiFi connectivity.

It also committed to establish a new terminal building to accommodate more passengers and flights, as well as flood mitigation in surrounding areas and linkage to the Metro Manila Subway. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)