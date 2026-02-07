NAIA records 5M passengers in January

MANILA – Passenger volume at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) reached 4.96 million in January, its operator said on Friday.

Peak volume reached 180,089 last Jan. 4, the highest single-day passenger traffic so far, the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) said in a news release

Both international and domestic travels have increased compared to the tally in Jan. 2025.

There were 2.42 million international passengers, up 8.16 percent year over year (YoY).

Likewise, domestic passenger volume reached 2.54 million, an increase of 3.16 percent YoY.

Amid the high passenger volumes during both the holiday peak and the rest of January, the NNIC said airport operations remained stable, supported by operational improvements since the past year.

These include the upgrade of terminal, rollout of biometric immigration electronic gates and biometric passenger processing systems.

Closer coordination among airlines, government agencies and airport service providers to manage queues, flights and passenger flow, was also cited.

Meanwhile, as of January 2026, the NNIC has remitted PHP62.7 billion to the national government since taking over NAIA operations in September 2024, in line with the terms of the airport’s public-private partnership concession. (PNA)