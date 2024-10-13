NAIA Terminal 4 to close for major renovation

THE Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s (NAIA) Terminal 4 will be closed for a major renovation in November 2024, the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) announced on Saturday, October 12.

In an advisory, the NNIC said the NAIA’s oldest and smallest passenger terminal will undergo renovation starting November 6, 2024, to modernize its facilities, which aims to address its aging infrastructure and improve overall passenger experience.

It said Terminal 4 is expected to reopen in February 2025.

Terminal 4 currently serves AirSWIFT with 12 daily flights, Sunlight Air with two daily flights, and CebGo with 36 daily flights.

On average, Terminal 4 handles approximately 2,900 passengers each day — 1,400 arriving and 1,500 departing — representing 2.23 percent of NAIA’s total daily passenger volume.

“During the renovation, all airlines currently operating out of Terminal 4 will temporarily relocate to Terminal 2,” NNIC said.

“Our goal is to make Terminal 4 more comfortable and efficient for travelers. While there may be some temporary disruptions, we appreciate the public’s understanding and patience as we work to deliver these much-needed improvements,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)