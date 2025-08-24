NAIA terminal fees to rise in September

STARTING next month, the Passenger Service Charge or terminal fee at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will increase.

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Eric Ines announced that beginning September 14, 2025, the terminal fee for international departing passengers will rise from P550 to P950, while the fee for domestic travelers will increase from P200 to P390.

The New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) said the increase was set under Manila International Airport Authority Administrative Order 1, Series of 2024, and approved by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Exempted from terminal fees were infants two years old and below, flight crews, overseas Filipino workers, pilgrims, Philippine Sports Commission delegates, Medal of Valor awardees, and others authorized by law or the Office of the President.

The NNIC said the terminal fees directly go to airport operations to improve passenger services.

The NNIC, a consortium that includes San Miguel Corporation and Incheon International Airport Corporation of South Korea, officially took over the management and operation of the NAIA on September 14, 2024.

It vowed to elevate NAIA to a world-class facility, increasing its passenger capacity to 62 million from 43 million per year and air traffic movements from 42 to 48 per hour.

In October 2024, the NNIC imposed higher parking fees in airport terminals. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)