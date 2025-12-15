Namfrel backs passage of law vs political dynasties

THE National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) is adding its voice to the snowballing calls for an anti-political dynasty bill to be passed by Congress.

In a statement, Namfrel said they are in full support of the passage of an anti-political dynasty law as long as its provisions are genuine.

"Namfrel adds its voice to those urging Congress to prioritize these bills, including the anti-dynasty bill," said Namfrel.

It said a genuine anti-dynasty bill should prohibit relatives within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity from simultaneously holding elective positions within the same province or city.

Namfrel said the measure must also bar immediate family members from succeeding each other in the same position for at least one intervening term.

It also said the law must also be apply such restrictions in all levels, from barangay to national positions.

"This is essential to breaking the corruption-politics nexus that has captured Philippine governance," said Namfrel.

The poll watchdog said this is necessary as having family members control multiple government posts does not help in the fight against corruption and for accountability.

"Political dynasties perpetuate patronage networks, limit political competition, and create conditions conducive to corruption by consolidating resources and power within family networks," said Namfrel.

"Our observations through the years confirm that the problems of lack of accountability and corruption in governance are ultimately traceable to the country's historically evolved political processes including the dominance of elite interests – both local and national – in politics and political contests," it added.

To recall, President Bongbong Marcos Jr had asked lawmakers to prioritize the passage of four bills, including the Anti-Political Dynasty bill.

The bill aims to prohibit relatives of incumbent officials to immediately succeed them or hold simultaneous positions, especially within the same area. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philppines)