Namfrel pushes for best version of new party-list law

AS LAWMAKERS begin to craft a new Party-List System Law, the National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) is pushing for the best version that will prevent its continued bastardization.

In a statement, Namfrel said it supports the formulation of a substitute bill that will adopt the best provisions of Senate Bill Nos. 1656, 1559, 1871, and 1907.

Among these are robust anti-dynasty provisions covering at least the third to fourth degree of consanguinity and affinity; an outright prohibition on government contractors as nominees; and the removal of the three-seat cap in favor of a true proportional seat allocation formula.

Namfrel said it also backs the prohibition on the use of government program names and celebrity or media personalities; the provision of extended Comelec vetting periods with mandatory evidentiary hearings; and mandatory disclosure of campaign donors and political backers.

The poll watchdog said it is also pushing for the removal of all red-tagging provisions in the new party-list law currently being deliberated in Congress.

In its position paper submitted to the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation, Namfrel asked lawmakers to remove opportunities to disqualify organizations that have different ideological affiliations.

"Any provision that may be used to disqualify party-list organizations on the basis of alleged ideological affiliations without due process should be removed," said Namfrel.

"Political pluralism and the protection of legitimate political participation are fundamental to democracy," it added.

Additionally, the poll watchdog said the law must be able to protect genuine grassroots organizations from being excluded from the elections.

"It must ensure that the administrative burden does not become so heavy as to exclude legitimate but resource-constrained grassroots organizations, while wealthy entities with professional legal and compliance teams easily navigate the requirements," said Namfrel. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)