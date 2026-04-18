Namfrel scores BSKE postponement pattern

THE National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) on late Friday, April 17, 2026, expressed strong opposition to the proposal to postpone the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), saying the pattern of deferring the poll exercise is unacceptable.

In a statement, Namfrel said it disagrees with the proposal as it poses a huge threat to the foundations of Philippine democracy as electoral exercises must be held regularly.

"Elections are not discretionary events to be deferred at the convenience of those in power. They are constitutional obligations and democratic rights that belong to the Filipino people. The regularity and periodicity of elections is not a procedural nicety — it is the very heartbeat of democratic governance," said Namfrel.

"We strongly and unequivocally opposes any move to postpone the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections scheduled for November 2026," it furthered.

The poll watchdog noted how delaying the BSKE anew would follow its postponement from December 2025 to November 2026.

"More troubling still is the pattern this proposed postponement follows," it said.

"The BSKE has been repeatedly postponed in prior years — and each deferral has ultimately served political and campaign interests rather than the public good," added Namfrel.

As to the reason cited in pushing for postponing the BSKE anew, Namfrel said it disagrees that the funds to respond to the energy crisis must come from the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

"The Comelec's constitutional mandate is to administer elections — not to serve as a reserve fund for shifting executive priorities," the group said.

"Stripping the Commission of resources allocated for a constitutionally mandated election, for the explicit purpose of preventing that election from proceeding, is a clear violation of the prohibition of transfer of budgetary funds, and sets a dangerous precedent for executive overreach into the independence of our electoral body," added Namfrel.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker and Bacolod City Rep. Albee Benitez pushed for another postponement of the November 2026 BSKE.

Benitez said the funds allocated for the BSKE will be better spent in helping the sectors affected by the rising prices of fuels and other basic commodities. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)