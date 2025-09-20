‘Nando’ intensifies into a typhoon as it moves over PH Sea

MANILA – “Nando” has rapidly intensified into a typhoon as it moves over the Philippine Sea.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Typhoon Nando was located 775 km. east of Casiguran, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph, and moving west-northwestward at 10 kph.

Wind Signal No. 1 will be hoisted over Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon on Saturday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

On the forecast track, the center of Nando may pass close to or make landfall over Batanes or the Babuyan Islands Monday afternoon or evening, and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday morning.

PAGASA said Nando will continue to intensify while over the Philippine Sea. It may reach super typhoon category by Monday before its close approach to Batanes and the Babuyan Islands.

The trough of Nando will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Cagayan Valley, the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, and Quezon.

The same weather conditions are expected over Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Pangasinan, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of Calabarzon due to the southwest monsoon.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms.

The eastern sections of Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas, while the northern section of Luzon will have moderate winds and moderate seas.

The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)