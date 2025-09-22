‘Nando’ makes landfall in Panuitan Island

SUPER Typhoon Nando made landfall over Panuitan Island in Calayan, Cagayan, and was seen moving away from Babuyan Islands as of 5 p.m. Monday, September 22, 2025.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that as of 4 p.m. Monday, the center of Nando was spotted over the coastal waters of Calayan Island in Calayan, Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 295 km/h, and central pressure of 910 hPa.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 5 has remained hoisted over the Babuyan Islands in northern Luzon, while the southern portion of Batanes (Basco, Mahatao, Ivana, Uyugan, Sabtang), the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, Camalaniugan), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, Adams) have been placed under TCWS 4.

TCWS 3 was raised over the rest of Batanes, the central portion of mainland Cagayan (Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Alcala, Santo Niño, Lasam, Allacapan, Rizal, Amulung, Piat), the northern and central portions of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Pudtol, Luna, Calanasan, Kabugao), and the rest of Ilocos Norte.

TCWS 2 was hoisted over the rest of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, the rest of Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Buguias, Bakun, Kibungan), the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Diadi), Ilocos Sur, and the northern portion of La Union (Sudipen, Bangar, Luna, Balaoan, Santol).

Under TCWS 1 were Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Benguet, the rest of La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar) including Polillo Islands.

Pagasa warned of “life-threatening storm surge” with peak heights exceeding three meters within the next 24 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

It said that Nando, after making landfall over Panuitan Island at 3 p.m. Monday, will move away from the Babuyan Islands Monday night.

Based on the forecast track, Nandp will exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday morning, September 23.

“Nando is at its peak intensity, although slight intensification is still not ruled out. Nevertheless, the super typhoon is forecast to begin weakening within the next 24 hours due to marginally favorable environment that it will encounter over the West Philippine Sea,” said Pagasa. (LRM)