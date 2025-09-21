'Nando' now a super typhoon
TROPICAL Cyclone Nando has intensified into a super typhoon.
In its 11 a.m. bulletin on Sunday, September 21, 2025, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the eye of Super Typhoon Nando was located 535 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center, gusts of up to 230 km/h, and a central pressure of 930 hectopascals (hPa).
It was moving west at 15 km/h.
Following this development, the weather bureau hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 over:
Batanes
Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands
Northern and eastern portions of Isabela (San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quezon)
Apayao
Eastern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Tabuk City, Pinukpuk)
Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Vintar, Carasi, Adams, Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Bangui, Burgos, Pasuquin)
Pagasa said gale-force winds of 62 to 88 km/h are expected in the areas within the next 24 hours, posing a minor to moderate threat to life and property.
The following areas were placed under TCWS No. 1:
The rest of Isabela
Quirino
Nueva Vizcaya
The rest of Kalinga
Abra
Mountain Province
Ifugao
Benguet
The rest of Ilocos Norte
Ilocos Sur
La Union
Pangasinan
Northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig)
Northern and central portions of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, San Jose City, Pantabangan, Bongabon, Laur, Gabaldon, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Llanera, Talavera, Science City of Muñoz, Santo Domingo, Talugtug, Palayan City, Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Quezon, Aliaga, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Zaragoza, Jaen, San Leonardo, General Tinio, Peñaranda)
Northern and central portions of Tarlac (San Jose, Tarlac City, La Paz, Victoria, Gerona, Paniqui, Moncada, San Manuel, Anao, Ramos, Pura, Camiling, San Clemente, Mayantoc, Santa Ignacia)
Aurora
Strong winds of 39 to 61 km/h with minimal to minor threat to life and property are expected in the areas under TCWS No. 1.
“The wind signals warn the public of the general wind threat over an area due to the tropical cyclone. Local winds may be slightly stronger or enhanced in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds. Winds are less strong in areas sheltered from the prevailing wind direction,” Pagasa said.
“The highest wind signal that may be hoisted throughout the passage of Nando is Wind Signal No. 5,” it added.
Nando is expected to make landfall over Batanes or Babuyan Island on Monday, September 22, in the afternoon or evening.
Pagasa said the southwest monsoon and the trough of Nando will bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following areas, especially in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds:
September 21: Metro Manila, Central Luzon (areas not under wind signal), Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Caraga, Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental.
September 22: Metro Manila, Central Luzon (areas not under wind signal), Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental.
September 23: Metro Manila, Central Luzon (areas not under wind signal), Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula and Dinagat Islands. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)