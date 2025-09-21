'Nando' now a super typhoon

TROPICAL Cyclone Nando has intensified into a super typhoon.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin on Sunday, September 21, 2025, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the eye of Super Typhoon Nando was located 535 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center, gusts of up to 230 km/h, and a central pressure of 930 hectopascals (hPa).

It was moving west at 15 km/h.

Following this development, the weather bureau hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 over:

Batanes

Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands

Northern and eastern portions of Isabela (San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quezon)

Apayao

Eastern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Tabuk City, Pinukpuk)

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Vintar, Carasi, Adams, Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Bangui, Burgos, Pasuquin)

Pagasa said gale-force winds of 62 to 88 km/h are expected in the areas within the next 24 hours, posing a minor to moderate threat to life and property.

The following areas were placed under TCWS No. 1:

The rest of Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

The rest of Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

The rest of Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig)

Northern and central portions of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, San Jose City, Pantabangan, Bongabon, Laur, Gabaldon, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Llanera, Talavera, Science City of Muñoz, Santo Domingo, Talugtug, Palayan City, Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Quezon, Aliaga, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Zaragoza, Jaen, San Leonardo, General Tinio, Peñaranda)

Northern and central portions of Tarlac (San Jose, Tarlac City, La Paz, Victoria, Gerona, Paniqui, Moncada, San Manuel, Anao, Ramos, Pura, Camiling, San Clemente, Mayantoc, Santa Ignacia)

Aurora

Strong winds of 39 to 61 km/h with minimal to minor threat to life and property are expected in the areas under TCWS No. 1.

“The wind signals warn the public of the general wind threat over an area due to the tropical cyclone. Local winds may be slightly stronger or enhanced in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds. Winds are less strong in areas sheltered from the prevailing wind direction,” Pagasa said.

“The highest wind signal that may be hoisted throughout the passage of Nando is Wind Signal No. 5,” it added.

Nando is expected to make landfall over Batanes or Babuyan Island on Monday, September 22, in the afternoon or evening.

Pagasa said the southwest monsoon and the trough of Nando will bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following areas, especially in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds: