‘Nando’ threatens northern Luzon; Babuyan Islands under storm signal 5

THE state weather bureau has warned of “life-threatening conditions” in the northern portion of northern Luzon as Super Typhoon Nando approaches the Babuyan Islands on Monday, September 22, 2025.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the center of Nando was spotted at 110 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 265 km/h, and central pressure of 910 hPa.

Nando was moving westward at 20 km/h, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 5, which poses “extreme threat to life and property,” over Babuyan Islands.

TCWS 4 was raised over the southern portion of Batanes (Basco, Mahatao, Ivana, Uyugan, Sabtang), the northern of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, Camalaniugan), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, Adams).

TCWS 3 was hoisted over the rest of Batanes, the central portion of mainland Cagayan (Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Alcala, Santo Niño, Lasam, Allacapan, Rizal, Amulung, Piat), the northern and central portions of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Pudtol, Luna, Calanasan, Kabugao), and the rest of Ilocos Norte.

Under TCWS 2 were the rest of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, the rest of Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Buguias, Bakun, Kibungan), the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Diadi), Ilocos Sur, and the northern portion of La Union (Sudipen, Bangar, Luna, Balaoan, Santol).

TCWS 1 was raised over Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Benguet, the rest of La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar) including Polillo Islands.

Pagasa said that local winds may be slightly stronger or enhanced in coastal and upland or mountainous areas exposed to winds, while winds are less strong in areas sheltered from the prevailing wind direction.

It said that there is a high risk of life-threatening storm surge with peak heights exceeding three meters within the next 24 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

Pagasa said that Nando will continue to move westward toward the Babuyan Islands, and it may pass close or may make landfall over Babuyan between noon and early afternoon Monday, September 22.

“It may exit the Philippine area of responsibility by tomorrow morning (September 23),” added Pagasa. (LRM)