Napolcom: Cop in viral Taguig arrest video 3x AWOL

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) on Friday said Corporal Simeon Suan, who went viral for forcibly handcuffing and dragging a 76-year-old driver following a minor traffic collision in Taguig City last week, is now AWOL, or absent without official leave, for the third time.

Speaking at the Kapihan ng Samahang Plaridel forum in Manila, Napolcom Commissioner Rafael Calinisan reported that the relieved Rizal police officer had again left his post without permission.

“He is not reporting to work anymore and is now AWOL, and for the record it is his third time to go on AWOL. He has been AWOL twice before. He has not been on leave for many days. I don't understand why he is back in service,” he said.

Calinisan said the June 2 incident stemmed from a simple traffic mishap and involved abuse on the part of the police officer.

That is a simple traffic incident, no need to make a fuss,” he said.

He also stressed the need for the agency to act and keep the public informed about its response to the incident.

“The violation, the video was viral. The arrest of the senior citizen was viral. That necessitates a public response,” Calinisan, who said he was shocked by Suan's actions.

“It is our job to inform the general public that this happened and that the government is taking action. We need to earn the people’s trust every single day. We cannot operate under a cloud of darkness,” he added. (PNA)