Napolcom to strip Bamban mayor of police powers

THE National Police Commission (Napolcom) is set to issue an order stripping Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo of her power over police, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said Monday, May 20, 2024.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, Abalos said he has ordered Napolcom to conduct a proceeding for the withdrawal of Guo’s control and supervision over the Bamban, Tarlac police.

“Local officials have supervision over the police, so ang gagawin namin ngayon (what we will do is) I have instructed the Napolcom to initiate proceedings for the withdrawal of the mayor’s deputization. Ibig sabihin nito, pagkatapos ng imbestigasyon na ito (This means that after the investigation) with sufficient grounds, we would withdraw the deputization of Mayor Guo as the consequences of the privileges attached dito are revoked immediately, including its control and supervision of its local police,” he said.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said Napolcom is awaiting the formal approval for the implementation of the order, which will take effect immediately.

Abalos said they also recommended to the Office of the Ombudsman the suspension of Guo over grave misconduct and negligence of duty in relation to her alleged links to the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) human trafficking and surveillance.

He said their recommendation aims to prevent Guo from influencing the continuing investigations of the DILG and other government agencies.

Abalos noted that the DILG does not have the power to suspend or dismiss any elected local official.

He said they will file a formal complaint against Guo if the Office of the Ombudsman will ask them to.

Guo is in hot water due to her alleged links to a raided Pogo hub, Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated (ZYTI), which is a stone throw away from the Municipal Hall of Bamban, Tarlac in March 2024.

She was grilled during an inquiry of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality led by Senator Risa Hontiveros who showed documentary evidence linking Guo to the operations of ZYTI, which was raided over allegations of human trafficking, among other illegal activities.

Seized from ZYTI were several luxury vehicles and huge amounts of cash hidden inside security vaults, among others. Rescued during the operations were 800 employees including around 500 foreigners, of which 427 were Chinese nationals.

ZYTI is also allegedly involved in surveillance activities and hacking of government websites.

Guo denied any links to Pogo operation but she admitted that she formerly owned half of the Baofu Land Development Inc., (BLDI) which is being leased by the ZYTI.

Hontiveros also expressed alarm over the possibility that Guo is a Chinese asset considering her failure to present official records to prove his nationality as a Filipino.

Guo only registered her live birth with the Philippine Statistics Authority when she was already 17 years old. She also does not have a hospital record of birth and even school records as she claimed she was home schooled. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)