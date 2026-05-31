Nartatez among top-rated government officials in nationwide survey

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ranked as among the country's highest-rated government officials in a recent nationwide governance survey conducted by RPMD Foundation Inc.

Results of the group's “Boses ng Bayan” Index of Governance (IOG) survey, conducted from April 1 to 8, 2026 among 5,000 respondents nationwide, showed that Nartatez received an overall governance score of 78.8 percent.

The rating was backed by a 78.5 percent trust rating and a 79.1 percent performance rating.

According to the PNP, the survey results reflect public confidence in the police organization's efforts to maintain peace and order, strengthen community engagement, and improve the delivery of police services nationwide.

The police force also said the ratings indicate public recognition of ongoing reforms and operational initiatives being implemented under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a statement, Nartatez thanked the public for their trust and said the recognition belongs to the entire police organization.

“We are grateful for the trust and confidence of our fellow Filipinos. This recognition is not for one person alone but for the men and women of the PNP who work tirelessly every day to keep our communities safe. It serves as a strong inspiration for us to further improve our service,” he said.

The PNP chief said the organization remains committed to strengthening public trust through integrity, accountability, and responsive policing.

“Public trust is our most valuable asset, and we will continue working hard to deserve it,” Nartatez added.

The survey results come as the PNP continues to implement programs under its Focused Agenda, which includes intensified police operations, community-based initiatives, and measures aimed at improving public service delivery.

The police organization said it would continue pursuing professional, transparent, and people-centered policing as part of its efforts to support public safety and national development. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)