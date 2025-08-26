Nartatez assumes post as PNP officer-in-charge

POLICE Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has assumed office as the officer-in-charge of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Nartatez took over the helm of the 228-strong PNP on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

This came following the relief, as ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., of PNP chief General Nicolas Torre III, who took office as the highest police official on June 2, 2025, exactly 85 days ago.

Nartatez is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Tanglaw-Diwa Class of 1992.

He was the second top PNP official since October 2024, until Torre ordered his reassignment as the area police commander of Western Mindanao on August 6, 2025.

Torre’s reshuffle order, which includes Nartatez, seemed to have sparked a conflict between the PNP and the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

The Napolcom, insisting on its authority to supervise and oversee the PNP, including the power to review, approve, reverse, or modify personnel-related plans, directed Torre to amend his reshuffling order but the latter stood firm on his decision.

In a press conference before Nartatez officially assumed office, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Marcos was presented with the facts and he determined that the best course of action is to uphold the role of Napolcom as it was intended by law.

“The Palace affirms that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has made the difficult but necessary decision to relieve PNP Chief PGen Nicolas Torre III of his duties. The President believes that his national security apparatus must always work within the framework of the law,” Remulla said.

“This was not an easy choice, but it was made in the national interest. The President is committed to ensuring a unified direction and collaboration across all areas in his Cabinet, particularly those responsible for delivering security, peace, and order,” he added.

Remulla clarified, however, that Torre’s relief is not a sanction for deviating orders.

“He did not violate any laws. He has not been charged with any violations. He is not been charged criminally nor administratively. It is simply a choice of the President to take a new direction for the PNP,” he said.

With the four-star rank still with Torre, Nartatez has to wait in order for him to be a full-fledged chief PNP.

Based on PNP policy, there can only be one four-star rank police general.

Remulla said if Torre will refuse to avail himself of the early retirement in order to vacate the four-star rank, it will be up to the Napolcom to deal with the matter.

“That will be taken up by the Napolcom. However, I was privy to a conversation that the President is considering him for another post in government and we will know soon if General Torre will accept,” he said.

“He is being considered for another position because the President believes in his capacity, in his organizational strength, in his vast experience in the service, so the President believes that he can be of use in other positions critical to the nation’s development,” he added.

Remulla said he tried to get in touch with Torre but he seemed to have refused to take his calls although he “acknowledged the order.”

In his assumption speech, Nartatez vowed to carry out the needed programs that will continuously transform the police organization such as:

Innovation in patrolling and investigation

Expand focus on cybercrimes

Continue steadfast campaign against illegal drugs, loose firearms and terrorism

Morale and welfare of police personnel

Revisit, improve and implement risk management plans at all levels or the business continuity plan

Review and enhance our security operations to intensify protection of vital installations

Enhance capabilities and secure protocols in managing public event and maintaining crowd control

Rigorously implement integrity monitoring at all levels

Nartatez also expressed strong support for Torre's five-minute emergency response policy.

“I recognize that my aspirations are not mine alone but shared every dedicated policeman who swore an oath to protect and serve. I call upon all PNP personnel: together, let us forge a path towards a future where the PNP is not just a force of law but a beacon of hope and integrity,” he said.

"As we move forward, let us embrace the vision set forth by our President, ushering the PNP into a new era of united service where every officer, every community member and every Filipino can contribute to the realization of a Bagong PNP and Bagong Pilipinas," he added.