Nartatez assures continued efforts vs erring cops

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reiterated on Thursday, October 22, 2026, the agency’s commitment to weed out corrupt personnel as it intensified efforts against police officers involved in extortion and other illegal activities that undermine public trust in law enforcement.

In a statement, Nartatez said rotten eggs have no place within the organization.

“We are here to protect and not to exploit our vulnerable kababayans. There is no place in the PNP for police scalawags, particularly those police officers who extort money from the public for their own gains,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief issued the warning following the arrest of a police staff sergeant tagged in an alleged extortion scheme involving the collection of butaw or protection fees from jeepney drivers for every trip.

The suspect was also identified in the killing of a jeepney driver in June at Katihan Bridge in Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa City.

Nartatez described such actions as a direct assault on the integrity of the organization and the reputation of thousands of police officers who perform their duties with honesty and professionalism.

“These police officers are nothing but a disgrace to the organization as they tarnish the image of the entire force, damaging the reputation of the good men and women of the PNP,” he said.

The PNP chief said efforts against erring officers would continue through sustained law enforcement operations and stronger accountability measures.

He added that the organization was studying ways to further improve reporting mechanisms so members of the public could more easily report abuses committed by police personnel.

“The Philippine National Police continues to intensify its entrapment operations against kotong cops, and we are determined to file criminal and administrative charges against them, aside from weeding them out of our ranks,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)