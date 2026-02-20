Nartatez backs Marcos order to draft national anti-money laundering strategy

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has expressed full support for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s directive to craft a national strategy against money laundering and terrorism financing.

Marcos earlier ordered government agencies to assist in drafting the National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism/Proliferation Financing Strategy (Nacs) for 2026–2030 under Memorandum Circular 113.

Nartatez said the police force is prepared to align its investigative operations with the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to strengthen the campaign against financial crimes.

“The Philippine National Police is fully committed to President Marcos’ directive. We are ready to integrate our investigative powers with the AMLC in running after organized crime groups and syndicates, especially those involved in illegal drugs, smuggling, and cybercrimes,” Nartatez said.

Under the memorandum, the AMLC has been tasked to provide technical and administrative support, set timelines, and monitor compliance among government agencies involved in drafting the NACS 2026–2030.

Nartatez said the PNP will intensify inter-agency coordination, including data sharing and joint operations, to bolster the national effort against so-called “dirty money.”

He added that the police organization is upgrading its digital infrastructure and analytics capabilities to better detect suspicious financial transactions, including those involving cross-border activities.

The top cop said personnel from the PNP’s Anti-Cybercrime Group and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, along with other concerned units, are undergoing specialized training in financial forensics, money laundering trends, and emerging financial crimes.

Nartatez also noted that high-risk sectors such as real estate, casinos, and import-export businesses will be subject to closer monitoring.

He added that coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies will be strengthened to track illicit funds entering or leaving the country. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)