Nartatez commends Cebu cops for safely rescuing distressed student

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. lauded police personnel involved in the rescue of a 14-year-old Grade 8 student who attempted to jump from the Marcelo Fernan Bridge in Cebu.

Following the incident, Nartatez ordered the Police Regional Office 7 to immediately coordinate with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to provide counseling and other necessary interventions to assist the student and her parents.

“The PNP mandate goes beyond peace and order and law enforcement; it also comes with genuine police service and assistance at a time when any of our kababayan needs them the most,” the PNP chief said.

Through the Metro Cebu CCTV monitoring system, authorities saw the student climbing over the bridge’s guardrail at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13.

Duty personnel then reported the incident to the police, prompting the immediate activation of a rescue operation by the Regional Maritime Unit, led by Patrolman Eddie Anthony G. Corañes.

Nartatez said the timely intervention enabled police to rescue the student and provide immediate assistance, including contacting her family.

He said the successful rescue highlighted the importance of a quick response, the strategic deployment of personnel and effective coordination with other government agencies.

“The quick response and action of our personnel on the ground played a key role in preventing an incident that was supposed to compromise the safety of the learner,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez also attributed the successful operation to efficient coordination and effective communication with the local government unit. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)