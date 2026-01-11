Nartatez commends cops for dedication, perseverance in securing longest ‘Traslacion’

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Acting Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended all commanders and uniformed personnel on the ground for their hard work, dedication, and perseverance in performing their assigned duties during the nearly 31-hour procession of the Black Nazarene in Manila.

Despite fatigue and inadequate sleep, Nartatez said ground commanders and personnel stood their ground to ensure that public safety and crowd management measures were strictly implemented in their respective posts.

“This is the longest Traslacion so far, and this is an impressive show of faith and devotion by millions of Filipino devotees. On the part of the Philippine National Police, this is also a remarkable display of discipline, perseverance, and commitment to our mandate of serving and protecting the people,” said Nartatez.

“I commend all our commanders and personnel on the ground not only for the successful implementation of security measures but also for the excellent real-time adjustment of security plans that led to the peaceful and meaningful Traslacion. I am so proud of you!” he added.

At least 18,000 police officers were deployed to secure activities related to the Feast of the Black Nazarene, which includes the traditional Traslacion, or procession of the image.

A number of police officers came from Police Regional Office 3 and Police Regional Office 4A (Calabarzon) to augment police forces in Metro Manila.

The Traslacion started around 4 a.m. Friday, January 9, when the “andas,” or carriage, left the Quirino Grandstand.

At least 7.3 million Filipino devotees were reported to have converged in various parts of the City of Manila, based on drone shots and crowd estimates from the Quirino Grandstand, along the procession routes, and up to the destination at Quiapo Church.

It took 30 hours and 50 minutes before the entire procession was concluded, the longest so far in the history of the Traslacion.

The andas of Jesus Nazareno entered the Quiapo Church at 10:50 a.m.

Nartatez said the overall outcome of the operation reflected the commitment and professionalism of police personnel deployed before and during the event.

“Overall, we consider the Traslacion generally peaceful and orderly despite the sheer volume of devotees. This reflects the professionalism, discipline, and dedication of our police personnel who were deployed from the start of the series of activities up to the execution of the security plan,” the top cop said.

He added that operational readiness played a key role in preventing major untoward incidents.

Nartatez, however, expressed sympathy over the reported three fatalities, a photojournalist covering the event and two devotees, during the religious procession due to medical problems.

One of the fatalities, identified as Itoh Son, 55, a photojournalist for the tabloid Saksi, was rushed to the hospital around 3 a.m. after suffering a heart attack while covering the religious event. He was later declared dead at the hospital, according to the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Two more devotees died, as confirmed by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

“This serves as a solemn reminder of the physical risks involved in massive gatherings, and we will further strengthen our crowd management, medical coordination, and safety measures in future events,” Nartatez said.

He also expressed gratitude to personnel from other government agencies for augmentation support, members of the media for their hard work and extended duty in keeping the public informed, and the public for their cooperation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)