Nartatez commends PNP security ops amid Undas exodus

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. conducted surprise inspections in some transport terminals in Quezon City late Thursday evening, October 30, 2025, to ensure public safety and police visibility amid the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days exodus.

Nartatez conducted the inspections to check on the deployment of policemen and their readiness to respond to any eventuality, in line with the instruction of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to ensure safe and comfortable travel for all Filipinos during Undas.

He said no imminent threat has been monitored in line with the observance of Undas.

The PNP has fielded over 50,000 policemen across the country to ensure the peaceful observance of Undas, with most of the deployments in transportation hubs, churches, and cemeteries through Police Assistance Desks.

“We are checking if the preparations we made for this year’s Undas are properly implemented on the ground. The goal is to ensure safe and comfortable travel for all our kababayan, most of whom will go to their home provinces,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez said police commanders were also tasked to secure tourist spots and other places of convergence, as some Filipinos are expected to take advantage of the long weekend to bond with friends and relatives.

“We are already on heightened alert to maximize the deployment not only of our personnel but also logistics and finances. Ibubuhos natin dito sa security operations upang mapanatili ang Undas na tahimik at matiwasay,” Nartatez said.

“We need to make sure that our kababayan will travel safely and comfortably. Mula sa mga transportation hubs at kalsada hanggang sa mga destinasyon nila at mga pupuntahang lugar para sa Undas, dapat may pulis doon,” he added.

Nartatez said police commanders were also tasked to coordinate with barangay officials to help secure residential communities and business establishments for the entire Undas period.

He said the PNP will be on heightened alert, and police visibility will be maintained until November 3, or the time when Filipinos return to their homes, workplaces, and schools. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)