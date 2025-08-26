Nartatez dispels ‘conflict’ with Torre

To recall, Torre demoted Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. as the commander of the Area Police Command Western Mindanao from being the deputy chief for Administration, the second top police official, on August 6.

Nartatez switched posts with Police Lieutenant General Bernard Banac.

On August 14, the National Police Commission (Napolcom) issued Resolution 2025-0531, instructing the reinstatement of Nartatez as the deputy chief for administration, and of Lieutenant General Bernard Banac as the commander of Area Police Command Western Mindanao.

The Napolcom, insisting on its authority to supervise and oversee the PNP, including the power to review, approve, reverse, or modify personnel-related plans, also ordered the reassignment of several police officers to various posts.

Torre refused, however, to heed the Napolcom order.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Marcos was presented with the facts and he determined that the best course of action is to uphold the role of Napolcom over the PNP as it was intended by law.

Remulla said Torre also refused to take his calls but he acknowledged his relief order.

He said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is considering Torre for another government post.

Torre is yet to comment about his relief.

Former PNP chief Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said the designation and relief of the members of the PNP Command Group, which includes Deputy for Administration, Deputy for Operations, and Chief, Directorial Staff, should be cleared with the President, or at least the ex-officio chairman of the Napolcom and the secretary of Interior and Local Government.

“Even when former President Joseph Estrada gave me the blanket authority to run and manage the PNP during my time as Chief, PNP, I did not exercise absolute authority over the designations of the members of the Command Group. Having said that, the relief of P/Gen. Torre is the sole prerogative of the President of the Philippines,” he said.

“What is important at this point is a smooth transition and transfer of command and authority so as not to hamper the overall mission of the PNP to continue maintaining peace and order for the benefit of the people whom they have sworn to serve and protect,” he added.

Lacson served as the PNP chief from 1999 to 2001.

Former PNP chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who served as the top cop from 2016 to 2018, under the Duterte administration, said he pity Torre despite having an ill-feeling against him over his role in the arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, as well as former President Rodrigo Duterte and his turnover to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

The ICC is investigating the alleged crime against humanity committed in the country during the implementation of former President Duterte’s drug war.

“Naawa ako sa kanya kasi after nung ginawa niya lahat lahat, binigyan siya ng position tapos sinibak na rin siya,” he said.

(I felt sorry for him because after he did everything, he was given a position and then he was also removed.)

“Galit ako na naaawa ako, pero I’ve been there. What if ako ang nandyan nakaupo at sinunod ko lahat ng orders ng nagbibigay ng orders sa akin, lahat lahat na ginawa ko kahit na bordering to illegal acts, unconstitutional and questionable acts, tapos tanggalin n’yo lang ako,” he added.

(I’m angry yet I also feel pity, but I’ve been there. What if I were the one sitting there, following every single order given to me — doing everything, even those bordering on illegal, unconstitutional, and questionable acts — and then you’d just remove me?) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)