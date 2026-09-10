Nartatez orders check on police vehicles

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has directed an inspection of police service vehicles to ensure that all units operating on public roads comply with license plate, identification, and documentation requirements.

Nartatez issued the order on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, following a viral post involving a police mobile vehicle, assigned to the Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG), spotted along Commonwealth Avenue without a license plate.

He assured that any violation or administrative lapses on the part of the driver and his immediate supervisor will be dealt with properly under PNP rules and due process.

Nartatez said the wider inspection is intended to prevent lapses in the handling of police vehicles and reinforce accountability among personnel responsible for government motor pool assets.

“We treat this matter with utmost seriousness, and I have already ordered an immediate investigation to ensure that all rules on vehicle identification and road compliance are strictly upheld without exception,” Nartatez said.

He added that even police mobiles are required to comply with road identification policies.

“No personnel is above the law, and our handling of this incident reflects our unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and the strict enforcement of due process within the organization,” Nartatez said.

The PNP urged the public to report any possible irregularities involving the use of police vehicles./ TPM