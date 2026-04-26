Nartatez orders full investigation into deadly police mobile crash

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has ordered a full investigation and the provision of assistance to victims following a deadly vehicle crash in Quezon City that killed five persons under police custody (PUPCs) and injured five others, including four police officers.

In a statement Sunday, April 26, 2026, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said he directed the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) to prioritize medical care for the survivors and expedite aid for the families of those who died.

“First of all, we are deeply saddened by this incident. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims. We are treating this with utmost seriousness and urgency,” Nartatez said.

Initial findings showed that a police mobile carrying six detainees and four police escorts lost control and crashed into a concrete wall along Payatas Road on April 24.

The group was reportedly en route to the Quezon City Jail when the accident occurred.

All six detainees were rushed to a hospital, but five were declared dead on arrival.

The remaining detainee is in critical condition.

The injured officers, one master sergeant and three patrolmen, sustained various injuries and are undergoing treatment.

QCPD director Brigadier General Glenn Silvio said the driver of the vehicle, who is also a policeman, was arrested on Saturday, April 25.

He underwent inquest proceedings and faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, multiple physical injuries, and damage to property.

Nartatez instructed the QCPD to preserve evidence and submit urgent reports as part of efforts to determine accountability.

“We understand the concern of the public. We assure everyone that this will be thoroughly investigated and that accountability will be enforced. The PNP is committed to safety and professionalism at all times,” he said.

He added that any lapses found in the investigation would be dealt with accordingly.

“If there were lapses, we will not let them pass. Appropriate charges and sanctions will be imposed based on evidence,” Nartatez said.

Silvio, for his part, assured the public that due process will be strictly observed and that accountability will be upheld.

“At the same time, we continue to closely monitor the condition of those injured and extend necessary assistance to all affected individuals,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)