PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered an in-depth investigation into the killing of Bubong, Lanao del Sur police chief Major Razul Guimbangan Pandulo.

Nartatez ordered all police units in the region and nearby areas to ensure that the two gunmen and all their cohorts are identified and held responsible in the soonest possible time.

Part of the investigation is to determine the motive of the attack.

“This senseless and cowardly attack on one of our officers is an affront and a challenge to the police as an organization. I expect swift action in this case through an in-depth investigation and aggressive follow-up operations in the interest of justice and the rule of law,” he said.

He assured the bereaved family and relatives that he will personally monitor the progress of the case.

“We want to know everything about this incident and if it needs to form a special investigation team, so be it. What is important is we hold all those involved responsible,” he added.

Pandulo was gunned down by motorcycle-riding assailants inside his rented apartment in Kidapawan City around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2026. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)