Nartatez orders intensification of coastal patrolling

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the PNP Maritime Group to intensify patrolling in coastal areas to prevent the smuggling of illegal drugs into Philippine waters.

“I have instructed our police units to intensify patrols in coastal areas to prevent these drug shipments, since this is not the first time authorities have seized illegal drugs in our waters,” Nartatez said.

“Kailangang paigtingin pa natin ang pagbabantay sa ating mga borders upang masawata ang mga tangkang pagpasok ng ilegal na droga sa bansa,” he added.

(We need to further strengthen border monitoring to thwart attempts to bring illegal drugs into the country.)

Nartatez made the statement in light of the discovery of over P19 million worth of marijuana kush placed inside a bag near Sabina Shoal in the West Philippine Sea Saturday, October 18.

The top cop underscored the importance of close coordination between the PNP and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to determine the source and possible links among recent drug hauls.

“The PNP will work closely with PDEA to identify those behind these drug operations. Malaki man o maliit na sindikato, sisiguraduhin naming hahabulin at papanagutin sa ilalim ng batas,” he said.

(The PNP will work closely with PDEA to identify those behind these drug operations. Whether big or small syndicates, we will ensure they are pursued and held accountable under the law.)

Nartatez also instructed local police units to strengthen engagement with coastal communities and fisherfolk to gather information that could help identify smuggling routes and prevent illegal activities at sea.

“I am appealing to the public to continue helping authorities by providing any information that could lead to the arrest of those involved in the illegal drug trade,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)