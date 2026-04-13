Nartatez orders leadership change at PNPA

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered a change of leadership in the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) following a hazing incident involving 29 cadets.
Nartatez said the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) has recommended the conduct of a pre-charge investigation against PNPA director Major General Andre Dizon and eight other PNPA officers over lapses related to the hazing incident, which can be considered a breach of internal discipline.
“So, that's for the criminal aspect as well as the aspect for the filing of administrative charges,” he said.
“As a result, there will be a reshuffle or movement within the PNP organization, especially since those involved include a two-star officer and another commandant who is a one-star officer, both of whom are subjects of the pre-charge investigation that I have approved,” he added.
The hazing reportedly happened on April 3, where 22 fourth-class cadets sustained burns and injuries after they were doused with a mixture of drain cleaner and muriatic acid as punishment over the resignation of their classmate.
Three third-class cadets identified as Miko L. Escalante, Harold L. Heje, and Lance Gayramon were arrested on April 7 and were charged with violation of Republic Act 11053, or the Anti-Hazing Act.
Nartatez said two more third-class cadets and two second-class cadets were also being considered persons of interest for their participation in the hazing incident.
Meanwhile, the National Police Commission has ordered sweeping, bold, and decisive institutional changes in the PNPA to root out and eliminate the “culture of hazing” in the academy.
The agency emphasized that hazing is a grave violation of the law and an affront to human dignity, stressing that the PNPA must uphold discipline anchored in respect for human rights and accountability. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)