Nartatez orders leadership change at PNPA

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered a change of leadership in the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) following a hazing incident involving 29 cadets.

Nartatez said the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) has recommended the conduct of a pre-charge investigation against PNPA director Major General Andre Dizon and eight other PNPA officers over lapses related to the hazing incident, which can be considered a breach of internal discipline.

“So, that's for the criminal aspect as well as the aspect for the filing of administrative charges,” he said.

“As a result, there will be a reshuffle or movement within the PNP organization, especially since those involved include a two-star officer and another commandant who is a one-star officer, both of whom are subjects of the pre-charge investigation that I have approved,” he added.

The hazing reportedly happened on April 3, where 22 fourth-class cadets sustained burns and injuries after they were doused with a mixture of drain cleaner and muriatic acid as punishment over the resignation of their classmate.