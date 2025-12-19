Nartatez orders probe into death of ex-DPWH Usec. Cabral

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Acting Chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered a thorough investigation into the death of former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Catalina Cabral in Tuba, Benguet.

In a statement, Nartatez said he has already tasked the Regional Director of Police Regional Office–Cordillera Administrative Region to ensure that all angles are looked into in order to come up with a clear picture of what really happened.

“I have already ordered a thorough investigation into this incident for us to have a clear picture of what happened. While there was already an initial impression regarding what happened, we should not rule out any factor until our forensic investigators are able to establish the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding it,” Nartatez said.

Cabral was reported to have fallen from a cliff along Kennon Road in Tuba, Benguet Thursday, December 18, 2025.

The incident was reported by her driver, who told the police that Cabral asked him to leave her for a while alongside a portion of Kennon Road while they were traveling from Baguio City to La Union.

When the driver returned from the nearest gas station, Cabral was no longer in the area.

The driver then went back to the hotel where they were staying, prompting him to seek police assistance as she was nowhere to be found.

The body of Cabral was later found and was taken to the nearest funeral parlor.

Nartatez said the investigation is intended to seek the truth amid various speculations being posted on social media.

He said the allegations of Cabral’s involvement in the flood control issue will also be among the angles that police investigators will focus on.

“We appeal to the public, especially the netizens, to refrain from speculating and instead wait for the official results of the investigation,” the top cop said.

“On the part of the PNP, we will continue providing assistance in the ongoing investigation and case build-up on the bigger issue of flood control in the interest of truth and accountability,” he added.

In a radio interview, Benguet Police Provincial Director Police Colonel Lambert Suerte said Cabral’s family will allow the conduct of an autopsy on her remains.

He said investigators are yet to determine whether Cabral’s alleged fall was accidental, medical, or deliberate, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Suerte said the challenge is that there were no security cameras installed in the area.

He said the gadgets and vehicle of Cabral were turned over to her family, and investigators are yet to take custody of them.

Suerte said the family was, however, advised not to delete any information on her cellphone.

Malacañang has expressed condolences to Cabral’s bereaved family. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)