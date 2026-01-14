Nartatez orders review of policies on placing cops under restrictive custody



PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered a review of the existing protocol in handling police officers under restrictive custody in police camps following a stabbing incident involving two personnel assigned to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

The CIDG is already investigating the incident that happened on Tuesday morning, January 13, but Nartatez said he wants to expand the investigation to include possible adjustments to the rules and regulations relating to PNP personnel under restrictive custody.

“I have already directed all units and offices to conduct a review of the existing protocol to prevent a repeat of this unfortunate incident. Let this case serve as an urgent call to adjust and improve some policies that are sometimes overlooked,” Nartatez said.

“Just because something is working does not mean that everything will always be alright. There is always room for improvement,” he added.

The victim and the suspect involved in the stabbing incident were placed under restrictive custody in December over the alleged theft of cash evidence seized in a Pogo raid in Bataan in 2024.

The two, along with other personnel, were preparing for a scheduled preliminary investigation at the Department of Justice when the stabbing occurred using a kitchen knife.

Nartatez said part of the matters that should be reviewed is how custodians respond to observations of changes in behavior of any personnel under restrictive custody, after the suspect policeman was reported to have been exhibiting changes in behavior prior to the incident.

He said personnel facing serious offenses experience intense pressure, which should also be considered when placing PNP personnel under restrictive custody for a long time.

The wounded policeman is under observation at the PNP General Hospital, while the suspect is expected to undergo necessary assessments and face charges of frustrated murder.

Nartatez also ordered all PNP commanders to properly supervise their men to monitor and respond to their concerns and to act quickly even on minor cases of misconduct. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)