Nartatez orders review, update of PNP’s contingency, evacuation plans

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered a review and update of the national police agency’s contingency and evacuation plans in light of the recent tremors that struck different parts of the country.

In a statement, Nartatez expressed full support for the nationwide review of earthquake contingency plans of national government agencies (NGAs) and local government units (LGUs), as well as the conduct of enhanced earthquake drills to improve disaster resilience.

“The PNP fully supports calls to strengthen earthquake preparedness across all levels of government. We are currently enhancing our disaster response protocols and ensuring that all police units are equipped and ready to assist in search, rescue, and relief operations when needed,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez also instructed all PNP units to conduct regular earthquake drills to ensure that both police personnel and the public know the proper response procedures during and after a quake, in addition to the quarterly simultaneous earthquake drills spearheaded by the Office of Civil Defense.

He emphasized that earthquake preparedness should involve everyone in the organization.

“Lahat po dapat kasali (everyone should be involved),” Nartatez said.

“Every police officer must know his or her role in disaster response—securing vital installations, assisting in evacuation, and maintaining peace and order in affected areas,” he added.

Last week, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Chairman and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. ordered a review of local contingency plans to ensure that disaster protocols of NGAs and LGUs are validated and up-to-date in the wake of destructive earthquakes in Cebu, Davao Oriental, and other provinces in recent weeks.

NGAs and LGUs were also urged to conduct wide-scale earthquake drills, particularly in public areas such as schools, government offices, and other facilities, to strengthen their readiness. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)