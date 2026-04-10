Nartatez orders sweeping reforms in PNPA after alleged hazing of cadets

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. ordered Friday, April 10, 2026, sweeping reforms within the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) following the arrest of three cadets over an alleged hazing incident that injured more than 20 underclassmen.

In a statement, Nartatez condemned the incident and reiterated the PNP’s “zero tolerance” policy against hazing, warning that those who violate the law have no place in the police organization.

“Let me be clear that the PNP has zero tolerance for hazing. Hindi natin ito kinukunsinti. Despite our warnings, some chose to disregard the law. Those who think they are above the Anti-Hazing Act have no place in our ranks. We will ensure that the full force of the law is applied to these individuals,” he said.

The PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) took the three cadets into custody for allegedly subjecting at least 20 plebes to hazing inside Barracks 2 of the PNPA.

Authorities said the victims sustained burns and injuries after reportedly being exposed to a mixture of drain cleaner and muriatic acid.

The incident was discovered early on Good Friday, April 3, and immediately reported through the academy’s chain of command.

Initial findings indicate the hazing stemmed from a disciplinary issue after underclassmen were blamed for an incident involving a cadet who planned to resign.

Nartatez said those involved face charges under Republic Act (RA) 8049, or the Anti-Hazing Act, and expulsion from the academy. The injured cadets are receiving medical treatment and psychological support.

The PNP chief also ordered a review of supervision protocols and relieved the Tactical Officer of the Day pending investigation.

“We are moving beyond just monitoring. I want accountability at every level of command. If hazing happens under a tactical officer’s watch, they will also be investigated for neglect of duty,” Nartatez said.

Amid concerns from parents and the public, Nartatez emphasized transparency in addressing institutional abuses.

“By arresting and charging these cadets immediately, we are showing that we prioritize the safety of your children. We are choosing transparency over tradition,” he said.

He said the PNP will implement a secure and anonymous digital reporting system to encourage cadets to report abuse without fear of retaliation.

“We are not just dismissing them from the academy, we are filing criminal cases. We want to send a message that true leaders do not harm others. We are building a police force that is disciplined and professional,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)