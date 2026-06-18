Nartatez: PNP yet to receive official ICC warrant orders

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Thursday, June 18, 2026, that they have not received any formal communication regarding the reported issuance of arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against several personalities.

The statement came amid circulating social media posts and claims by Davao City Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte that the ICC had supposedly issued arrest warrants against Senator Christopher “Bong” Go and two former police officials.

Nartatez said the PNP has not been furnished any official document that would require police action.

“As of this time, the PNP has not received any official communication, documentation, or directive from any government agency regarding the alleged ICC warrants. We rely on formal processes and verified information, not speculation or social media posts,” Nartatez said.

He said no special instructions have been issued to police units to monitor, track, or take action against any individual linked to the reports, as there has been no formal notification from competent authorities.

Nartatez stressed that law enforcement actions must be based on verified documents and legitimate orders rather than unconfirmed reports circulating online.

He said police personnel have instead been reminded to strictly observe established legal procedures and uphold professionalism while carrying out their duties.

The top cop said the police organization continues to coordinate with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Department of Justice (DOJ), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to maintain situational awareness in the event that any formal request is transmitted by authorized government agencies.

“The PNP will perform its mandate in accordance with the Constitution, existing laws, and established procedures. We will neither preempt the process nor neglect our responsibilities,” Nartatez said.

Go was named by the ICC as a co-conspirator of former President Rodrigo Duterte for cases of crimes against humanity, murder, and attempted murder in relation to the implementation of his bloody drug war.

ICC prosecutors reportedly recognized Go’s role as the distributor of rewards for every execution during the implementation of the drug war, as well as for serving as the purported leader of the “Special Operations Group” within Duterte's “National Death Squad.”

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who was also identified as a co-perpetrator in the case, has been ordered arrested by the ICC in a warrant dated November 2025 but was only unsealed on May 11. He remains at large.

In a document earlier released by the ICC, the following were also tagged as co-perpetrators:

* Vitaliano Aguirre II

- Legal counsel for Duterte and other members of the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS)

- Secretary of the Department of Justice from July 2016 to April 2018

* ﻿Vicente Danao

- Chief of Davao City Police from October 2013-June 2016, during the term of Duterte as the city mayor

- Counterintelligence chief, PNP Directorate for Intelligence in PNP National Headquarters (July 2016-February 2017)

- Chief of Directorial Staff and then Deputy Director for Operations of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (February 2017-November 2018)

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿- Manila Police District Director (November 2018-October 2019)

* Camilo Cascolan (deceased)

- Finance Chief of Davao Region Police Office (2011-2012)

- Chief of the PNP Directorate for Operations (July 2016-April 2018)

- Regional Director of the National Capital Region Police Office (April-May 2018)

- Chief of Staff in the PNP Office of the Chief of Directorial Staff (September 2018-October 2019)

* Oscar Albayalde

- Joined the Common Plan only in the presidential period

- Regional Director of the NCRPO (July 2016-April 2018)

- Chief of the PNP (April 2018-October 2019)

* Dante Gierran

- Davao Regional Director of the National Bureau of Investigation (2013-2016)

- Director of the NBI (2016-2020)

﻿﻿﻿* Isidro Lapeña

- Davao City Police Chief (1996-1998)

- Chief of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (2016-2017)

(TPM/SunStar Philippines)